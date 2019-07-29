JMPD officers seen restraining woman in video cleared after probe

The metro policemen were accused of acting illegally but an investigation has found that this was not the case.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Public Safety Department has explained its reasons for not charging the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers who were captured on video restraining a female driver while taking blood in Douglasdale.

The metro policemen were accused of acting illegally but an investigation has found that this was not the case.

WATCH: JMPD Officers restraining a woman after she failed a breathalyzer test. Does the law allow an officer to physically restrain a person who refuses to provide a blood sample? @MichaelSun168 @AsktheChiefJMPD @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/M1rj8X0Ymr — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 8, 2019

The department said an investigation found that the officers acted within the scope of their duties. It said the probe found that all correct procedures were followed when the blood sample was taken, saying the measures used were to protect the officers who were involved and the driver.

The department said the driver had initially cooperated with the officers who wanted to conduct a breathalyser test, which showed that she was over the limit.

But it was later that the driver became emotional and officers battled for more than an hour to get her to cooperate. And then they used the minimum force as stipulated for them to take a blood sample.

The department said it would not hesitate to take action against its own members when they break the law, but this time it wasn’t the case.