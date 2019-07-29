Mabuza appointment as Eskom head to ensure continuity: public enterprises
Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Jabu Mabuza would be acting in both positions for the next three months.
JOHANNESBURG - The public enterprises ministry said the decision to appoint current board chair Jabu Mabuza to the CEO position of Eskom Holdings was made in the interest of continuity.
On Monday, Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Mabuza would be acting in both positions for the next three months.
His appointment followed the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe, who was expected to leave Eskom on Wednesday.
Mabuza was expected to lead Eskom while it looked for a permanent CEO.
Public enterprises spokesperson Adrian Lackay said: “…To ensure continuity and to ensure that the board is instructed to really go and embark on a process to find a suitable candidate for group CEO on a permanent basis for Eskom Holdings and to see what the market appetite is for that.”
