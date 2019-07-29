Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom Holdings CEO

Mabuza would assume the duty as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) for Eskom due to the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe, who would leave Eskom on 31 July 2019.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday released a statement announcing Jabu Mabuza’s appointment as the acting executive chairman for Eskom and acting CEO of Eskom Holdings.

