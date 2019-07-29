Hawks welcome Warrick Walsh's 15 years in jail for defrauding Sars

Warrick Walsh was sentenced to 15-years imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court last week for defrauding Sars of R5 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks has on Monday welcomed the sentencing of a North West businessman for fraud.

Warrick Walsh was sentenced to 15-years imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court last week for defrauding South African Police Service (Sars) of R5 million.

He was arrested in 2007 for allegedly manufacturing illegal drugs and that matter was still pending finalisation.

He was found to have laundered proceeds from alleged drug activities through his business account which owed Sars.

The Hawks' Tlangelani Rikhotso said: “He was arrested in 2007 by the Serious Organised Crime Unit of the Hawks.”