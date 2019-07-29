Four students shot dead at Sudan protest - opposition medics
A group of doctors linked to the opposition said the five were hit during a demonstration by high school pupils in the main city in Sudan’s North Kordofan state.
KHARTOUM - At least four school children and one adult were shot dead as security services broke up a protest in the Sudanese city of El-Obeid on Monday, campaigners said.
A group of doctors linked to the opposition said the five were hit during a demonstration by high school pupils in the main city in Sudan’s North Kordofan state.
Many other people were injured, added the central committee of Sudanese doctors - one of a group of unions and professional bodies that helped lead months of protests against Sudan’s long-term leader Omar al-Bashir.
There was no immediate statement from the state security services, or from Sudan’s military leaders who ousted Bashir in a coup in April as the protests mounted.
Videos circulating on social media purported to show pupils protesting outside El-Obeid’s main hospital against the killings and injuries.
Hundreds of teenagers in uniform chanted “blood for blood, we will not accept blood money” in the footage. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the videos, or when they were taken.
The doctors' group did not give details on what first started the protest in El-Obeid, around 400 km (250 miles) southwest of the capital Khartoum.
But opposition activists have kept up their demonstrations since April, pressing for the military to speed up the move to civilian rule and calling for justice for people killed during a raid on a sit-in protest in Khartoum in June.
The main opposition Forces of Freedom and Change coalition is negotiating with the ruling military council to finalise an agreement for a three-year transition to elections.
The two sides signed a deal on 17 July setting out the transition’s institutions. But talks have been repeatedly delayed since then amid disagreements of the wording of a constitutional declaration to determine the role of a new council to run Sudan.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe tourism minister charged with corruption worth $95 million
-
Death toll in Nigeria Boko Haram funeral attack rises to 65
-
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to address Ghanaian Parliament
-
Lesotho MP stabbed in home in suspected political attack
-
Congo health min resigns in protest over government handling of Ebola response
-
Lesotho’s Thabane refuses to accept interdict blocking Mosito suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.