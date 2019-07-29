Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana ready to testify at state capture inquiry

In a letter sent to the commission late Sunday night, Montana said that after much reflection former minister Trevor Manuel's submissions in February pushed him to want to testify.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana, under whose leadership alleged massive corruption happened at the agency, has notified the state capture commission of inquiry of his intention to make submissions.

Montana has never been one to let sleeping dogs lie and now he wants to have his say at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Montana said that through his submissions, he would demonstrate that those making allegations of corruption were in fact most corrupt.

He was head of Prasa for a decade until he stepped down in 2015 but he insisted that at no time was Prasa captured during his tenure.

He intended to raise a number of concerns at the inquiry, including allegations of fraud and corruption, governance issues and the African National Congress (ANC)'s involvement.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal fingered Montana in a damning judgment into the R3 billion locomotive trains which did not fit the tracks.

Montana has always maintained his innocence.