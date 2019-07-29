Former Man United defender Evra announces retirement
Evra played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.
BENGALURU - Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra announced his retirement from soccer on Monday, bringing a trophy-laden 20-year career to an end.
Evra played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League. He made more than 700 club appearances in total and also earned 81 caps with the France national team.
The 38-year-old also won two Serie A titles with Juventus after leaving United and said he will now move into coaching.
“My playing career is officially over,” Evra said in an interview to Gazzetta dello Sport. “I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license.
“In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I’ll be ready to lead a team.”
Following his stint with Juve, he was with French side Olympique Marseille but left by mutual consent in 2017 after kicking a fan before a Europa League match which led to a ban from European competitions by UEFA for the rest of the season.
Evra last played professionally in 2018 for Premier League side West Ham United, where he signed a short-term contract.
The Frenchman also posted a video montage of his career highlights on Twitter and Instagram with the caption: “Thank you, goodbye.”
Popular in Sport
-
'It was karma': Mercedes boss rages after German GP flop
-
Bafana star Percy Tau joins Club Brugge on loan deal
-
Khune to return to field after lengthy injury
-
SA swimmer Zane Waddell wins gold medal at Fina Championships
-
Micho: We are looking good for Absa Premiership
-
Esterhuizen, Orie join Springbok squad in New Zealand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.