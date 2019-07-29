Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies

Sam Meyiwa was in and out of hospital after suffering a stroke last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has passed away.

Sam Meyiwa was in and out of hospital after suffering a stroke last year.

His family confirmed that he died on Monday morning at his home in Umlazi in Durban.

Meyiwa's son was murdered in 2014 and five years later his killers remain at large despite a high-level investigation and promises by those in power to crack the case.