Family of CT man missing in Vietnam still hopeful of finding him

Mushfiq Daniels (28) was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month. He'd been teaching English.

Mushfiq Daniels. Picture: Facebook
Mushfiq Daniels. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A relative of a Cape Town man who's missing in Vietnam said the family was hopeful of finding him.

Mushfiq Daniels (28) was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month. He'd been teaching English.

Another South African teacher, 23-year old John Bothma - from Kempton Park - disappeared in the same city in May.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has been working with the embassy in Hanoi and local authorities in the search for the men.

Daniels' mother, brothers, and cousin, Imaad Isaacs, are in Vietnam to help in the search.

"We are ramping up efforts to engage the local media in Vietnam, including the TV stations. Vietnamese news have also written an article about the disappearance of both South African men. We hope someone eventually will spot him and that will lead to us finding him or in finding us."

Bothma's mother, Coleen, is still trying to raise funds so she can fly down to search for her son.

Anyone who wishes to help Coleen Bothma with funds, her banking details are:

Bank: Capitec
Account number: 1488 7570 87
Branch Code: 470010

