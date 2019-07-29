Esterhuizen, Orie join Springbok squad in New Zealand

The Springboks are facing Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Andre Esterhuizen and Marvin Orie are set to join the Springbok squad in Auckland, New Zealand, where the South Africans were preparing for their last match of the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks are facing Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

The duo did not travel with the squad to New Zealand after beating the Wallabies in Johannesburg.

The Springboks scored a converted try in the last minute of the match against the All Blacks over the weekend to share the spoils 16-16 in Wellington.

“Although we did not manage to beat New Zealand, I think we could see the benefit of sending a group of players out to Wellington earlier than the rest of the squad. We have a good plan in place for the next two weeks, which includes our transfer to Buenos Aires and the match-build up for the Pumas Test,” said Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus.

Meanwhile, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will be eased back into play after his failed head injury assessment during the Test at the Westpac Stadium.

The squad will fly out to Argentina in two batches over the coming week and they will be based in Buenos Aires for their Test build-up before flying out to Salta next Thursday.

South Africa can claim the Rugby Championship title with a bonus-point win over Argentina.