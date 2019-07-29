EFF to appeal court ruling favouring Gordhan in battle against Mkhwebane
Busisiwe Mkhwebane had ordered the president to initiate disciplinary steps against Pravin Gordhan within 30 days of the release of the report, which was earlier in July.
PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters said they intended to appeal a Pretoria High Court ruling which found in favour of Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan in his battle with the Public Protector.
Judge Sulet Potterill on Monday suspended the enforcement of the remedial action in relation to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's South African Revenue Service ‘rogue unit’ report.
Gordhan, supported by President Cyril Ramaphosa, brought the application on an urgent basis last week.
Mkhwebane had ordered the president to initiate disciplinary steps against the minister within 30 days of the release of the report, which was earlier in July.
In a statement, the red berets said they were not surprised by the judgement and further slammed the presiding judge, accusing her of favouring the white legal counsel over their black counterparts.
EFF Will Appeal The Interdict Granted To Gordhan Against The Office Of The Public Protector. pic.twitter.com/519M6FB3bu— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 29, 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
