Despite SANDF deployment, CT communities still fear gang violence
Community leaders in gang-infested communities said they continue to be held hostage by gangsterism despite the recent deployment of the army after 10 people shot over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Community leaders in gang-infested communities said they continue to be held hostage by gangsterism despite the recent deployment of the army.
In total, 10 people were shot this weekend in Mitchells Plain, Manenberg, Elsies River and Lavender Hill - two of whom died.
The Manenberg safety forum's Roegshanda Pascoe said there'd been no change in the suburb where a 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded on Saturday.
"The police are running around like headless chickens. We have the police and the even the SANDF but they're just patrolling, standing around doing nothing. My community is asking me: 'If the army is here why is there no stopping in our people being shot, killed or maimed?'"
In Mitchell's Plain, four people including a six-year-old boy were shot and wounded while a fifth victim was shot and killed.
The Mitchells Plain community policing forum's Abie Isaacs.
"We want the extra forces to start dealing with the notion of crime. What we've picked up in certain areas, is that they're there for one to three hours and not hitting the correct targets. We understand that they are just a force multiplier - we did not ask for tourists we asked for extra boots, for extra deployment."
Both the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and police have declined to comment.
Provincial Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, however, said that police were managing the situation.
"The gangs will always try and push back. I'm convinced we are managing it well. Unfortunately, the police can't be everywhere but the communities must also assist us in making safety a priority in all the areas."
