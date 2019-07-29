CT heavy rainfalls result in major boost in dam levels

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

CT heavy rainfalls result in major boost in dam levels

The biggest dam in the province, the Theewaterskloof Dam, increased by 8.6% since last week bringing the levels up to a healthy 61.7%.

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The recent heavy downpours in the Western Cape has resulted in a major boost in dam levels.

The biggest dam in the province, the Theewaterskloof Dam, increased by 8.6% since last week bringing the levels up to a healthy 61.7%.

Clanwilliam Dam, the biggest one in the West Coast, saw a 24% increase since last week and was sitting at 71.6%.

The average dam levels in the Western Cape were 6% higher than they were during the same time last year, standing at 56.6%.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The City of Cape Town is, of course, a lot better than the rest of the province. At the moment, the average dams feeding the City of Cape Town with water is at 71.8%. Last year this time, that level was still at 56% so, that is a remarkable improvement from last year’s figures.”

Another cold front was expected to make its way to the Mother City, the third in just over a week, bringing with it rain and gale-force winds.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA