CT heavy rainfalls result in major boost in dam levels

The biggest dam in the province, the Theewaterskloof Dam, increased by 8.6% since last week bringing the levels up to a healthy 61.7%.

CAPE TOWN - The recent heavy downpours in the Western Cape has resulted in a major boost in dam levels.

Clanwilliam Dam, the biggest one in the West Coast, saw a 24% increase since last week and was sitting at 71.6%.

The average dam levels in the Western Cape were 6% higher than they were during the same time last year, standing at 56.6%.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The City of Cape Town is, of course, a lot better than the rest of the province. At the moment, the average dams feeding the City of Cape Town with water is at 71.8%. Last year this time, that level was still at 56% so, that is a remarkable improvement from last year’s figures.”

Another cold front was expected to make its way to the Mother City, the third in just over a week, bringing with it rain and gale-force winds.