CT heavy rainfalls result in major boost in dam levels
The biggest dam in the province, the Theewaterskloof Dam, increased by 8.6% since last week bringing the levels up to a healthy 61.7%.
CAPE TOWN - The recent heavy downpours in the Western Cape has resulted in a major boost in dam levels.
The biggest dam in the province, the Theewaterskloof Dam, increased by 8.6% since last week bringing the levels up to a healthy 61.7%.
Clanwilliam Dam, the biggest one in the West Coast, saw a 24% increase since last week and was sitting at 71.6%.
The average dam levels in the Western Cape were 6% higher than they were during the same time last year, standing at 56.6%.
Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The City of Cape Town is, of course, a lot better than the rest of the province. At the moment, the average dams feeding the City of Cape Town with water is at 71.8%. Last year this time, that level was still at 56% so, that is a remarkable improvement from last year’s figures.”
Another cold front was expected to make its way to the Mother City, the third in just over a week, bringing with it rain and gale-force winds.
Popular in Local
-
Court suspends PP's remedial action against Gordhan pending review of report
-
Checkers apologises for 'quota squad' Boks cake displayed in CT store
-
Suspension of remedial action does not weaken PP's powers - Judge
-
Pallo Jordan: Hanekom upheld ANC principles and shouldn't be punished
-
SA's population increases to 58.78m
-
JMPD officers seen restraining woman in video cleared after probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.