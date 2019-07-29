CT authorities slammed for failing to deliver on mountain safety promises
This comes after the murder of a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Table Mountain Watch claims authorities aren't delivering on promises to ensure the safety of mountain users.
The man was hiking in the Chapman's Peak area when he was stabbed to death and robbed on Saturday.
Neighborhood Watch members apprehended a suspect who was apparently in possession of the victim's belongings.
Table Mountain Watch's Andre van Schalkwyk said they've spent a lot of time trying to get the City of Cape Town, SAPS, SANParks and other authorities on board to draw up a permanent safety and security plan
"I should calculate how much time we spent last year trying to get the authorities around the table to work on a joint solution. Today we have nothing to show for it - it's embarrassing, it's shameful."
SANParks, however, said that more than 50 officials regularly patrol hiking and biking routes.
