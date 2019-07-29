Court to rule on suspension of PP's remedial action against Gordhan
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane earlier this month instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate disciplinary hearings against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan within 30 days of releasing her report on revenue service’s so-called rogue unit.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria on Monday is expected to hand down judgment in the application brought by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to suspend the enforcement of the remedial action in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the South African Revenue Service’s so-called rogue unit.
In the report released earlier this month, Mkhwebane instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate disciplinary hearings against the minister within 30 days of the report.
Gordhan wanted that order suspended until his judicial review was finalised. His legal team argued last week that enforcing the remedial action would cause him irreparable harm.
He stressed that the issue before the court was not about whether the remedial action was competent and lawful as this aspect would be tested at a later date.
Gordhan also questioned the Public Protector’s urgency for having the sanctions against him carried out. Ramaphosa supported the application, saying there was a serious challenge to the lawfulness of the report.
Mkhwebane opposed the application saying she wouldn’t have done so if Gordhan had not insulted her and the office of the Public Protector. She took exception to being described as legally illiterate.
