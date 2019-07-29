View all in Latest
Court suspends PP's remedial action against Gordhan pending review of report

The High Court in Pretoria on Monday is handing down judgment in the application brought by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to suspend the enforcement of the remedial action in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the South African Revenue Service’s so-called rogue unit.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan arrives at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on 26 November 2018 to lay criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has suspended the enforcement of the Public Protector’s remedial action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan pending a final judicial review of her report on the so-called SARS rogue unit.

In the report released earlier this month, Mkhwebane instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate disciplinary hearings against the minister within 30 days of the report.

WATCH: Court rules on Mkhwebane's remedial action against Gordhan

