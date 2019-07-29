Court suspends PP's remedial action against Gordhan pending review of report
The High Court in Pretoria on Monday is handing down judgment in the application brought by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to suspend the enforcement of the remedial action in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the South African Revenue Service’s so-called rogue unit.
PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has suspended the enforcement of the Public Protector’s remedial action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan pending a final judicial review of her report on the so-called SARS rogue unit.
In the report released earlier this month, Mkhwebane instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate disciplinary hearings against the minister within 30 days of the report.
BREAKING #GordhanvsPublicProtector the enforcement of the Public Protector’s remedial action has been suspended pending a final judicial revew of the report. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2019
WATCH: Court rules on Mkhwebane's remedial action against Gordhan
Popular in Local
-
Pallo Jordan: Hanekom upheld ANC principles and shouldn't be punished
-
Pretoria CBD gridlocked as bus drivers block roads in pay strike
-
Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies
-
Court to rule on suspension of PP's remedial action against Gordhan
-
ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang labels MKMVA as 'pathetic'
-
AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.