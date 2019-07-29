Checkers apologises for 'quota squad' Boks cake displayed in CT store
The Springboks cake had the words 'Quota Squad' written on it at the bottom of the official emblem.
JOHANNESBURG - South African supermarket chain Shoprite Holdings, which also owns the Checkers chain of supermarkets, has been left with egg on its face after a rugby-themed cake was brought to its attention on the weekend.
A photo of a cake that was baked and displayed in a Cape Town store was shared on social media, with questions being raised about its appropriateness.
The cake was one of two rugby-themed cakes being sold on the same day the Springboks took on New Zealand's All Blacks on Sunday. The Springboks cake had the words 'Quota Squad' written on it at the bottom of the official emblem.
@CheckersSA any response pic.twitter.com/L5rTAQsOq7— No Mas (@PhumiHlati) July 28, 2019
Racial quotas have for years been a sensitive topic in South African sports, surrounded by heated debates.
Shoprite Holdings released a statement on Sunday, apologising for the cake.
"Checkers distances itself from the message included on a Springboks cake displayed in a store on Friday and confirms it was immediately removed when brought to branch management's attention and addressed. It was a bad decision taken by a bakery employee and does not represent the supermarket chain's view," the statement said.
Popular in Local
-
Court suspends PP's remedial action against Gordhan pending review of report
-
Pallo Jordan: Hanekom upheld ANC principles and shouldn't be punished
-
Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies
-
Pretoria CBD gridlocked as bus drivers block roads in pay strike
-
ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang labels MKMVA as 'pathetic'
-
Protesting Tshwane bus drivers could face disciplinary action
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.