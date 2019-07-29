Checkers apologises for 'quota squad' Boks cake displayed in CT store

The Springboks cake had the words 'Quota Squad' written on it at the bottom of the official emblem.

JOHANNESBURG - South African supermarket chain Shoprite Holdings, which also owns the Checkers chain of supermarkets, has been left with egg on its face after a rugby-themed cake was brought to its attention on the weekend.

A photo of a cake that was baked and displayed in a Cape Town store was shared on social media, with questions being raised about its appropriateness.

The cake was one of two rugby-themed cakes being sold on the same day the Springboks took on New Zealand's All Blacks on Sunday. The Springboks cake had the words 'Quota Squad' written on it at the bottom of the official emblem.

Racial quotas have for years been a sensitive topic in South African sports, surrounded by heated debates.

Shoprite Holdings released a statement on Sunday, apologising for the cake.

"Checkers distances itself from the message included on a Springboks cake displayed in a store on Friday and confirms it was immediately removed when brought to branch management's attention and addressed. It was a bad decision taken by a bakery employee and does not represent the supermarket chain's view," the statement said.