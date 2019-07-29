Bafana star Percy Tau joins Club Brugge on loan deal

Tau returns to Belgium where he had a very successful season with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise during the last campaign.

CAPE TOWN - English outfit Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed striker Percy Tau has joined Belgian side Club Brugge on a season-long loan move.

Tau returns to Belgium where he had a very successful season with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise during the last campaign.

He won the Player of the Season award for the league’s second tier, after scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists, across 35 games for the Brussels-based club.

Tau joined Albion last season from Mamelodi Sundowns on a four-year contract.

