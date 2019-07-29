Bafana star Percy Tau joins Club Brugge on loan deal
Tau returns to Belgium where he had a very successful season with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise during the last campaign.
CAPE TOWN - English outfit Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed striker Percy Tau has joined Belgian side Club Brugge on a season-long loan move.
Tau returns to Belgium where he had a very successful season with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise during the last campaign.
He won the Player of the Season award for the league’s second tier, after scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists, across 35 games for the Brussels-based club.
Tau joined Albion last season from Mamelodi Sundowns on a four-year contract.
✍️ Percy Tau has today joined @ClubBrugge on a season’s loan.— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 29, 2019
💪 Go get ‘em, @percymuzitau22!
📲 Breaking news brought to you by @eToro.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️
#WelcomePercy— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) July 29, 2019
Club bereikte een akkoord met Brighton & Hove Albion over de uitleenbeurt van aanvaller Percy Tau! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fLSXJTeuKI
Hier is ie dan: maak kennis met Percy Tau!🤩 #WelcomePercy pic.twitter.com/0l3qsGYGnr— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) July 29, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
'It was karma': Mercedes boss rages after German GP flop
-
Esterhuizen, Orie join Springbok squad in New Zealand
-
John Robbie: I hope Springboks lose against the All Blacks
-
Micho: We are looking good for Absa Premiership
-
Bad week for Phelps: highs and lows of world swimming championships
-
SA swimmer Zane Waddell wins gold medal at Fina Championships
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.