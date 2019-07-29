ANCYL to set up camp for members to receive military training
The league said the camp would take place in August and would be expanded to include members from other parts of the Gauteng province.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in greater Johannesburg said it was preparing for a weekend camp where members would take part in military training and gun handling among other activities.
ANCYL’s Bheki Nkutha spoke to 702, explaining why its members would receive military training at the camp.
“When you are in an organisation, you’ve got your own training and I believe that as part of that training… we need to understand what happens in the military.”
