AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations

Agri SA said it did not support any policy or legislation that infringed on property rights or any other fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.

A farmer in Vredendal, Western Cape harvests grapes with a quality decline of up to 30% due to the current drought. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
A farmer in Vredendal, Western Cape harvests grapes with a quality decline of up to 30% due to the current drought. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - AgriSA said it was extremely concerned about several aspects of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform's report.

The final report has been officially tabled and opened to public scrutiny after being set up by the president last year.

The organisation's Omri van Zyl said that they were particularly concerned about controversial recommendations, which included amending the Constitution and land ceilings.

He said that AgriSA did not support any policy or legislation that infringed on property rights or any other fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.

Van Zyl believed that if the recommendations contained in the report were implemented, food security for all South Africans would be compromised.

He said forced on-farm settlements and the consideration of a land tax were just two other controversial recommendations.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA