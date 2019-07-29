AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations
Agri SA said it did not support any policy or legislation that infringed on property rights or any other fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.
CAPE TOWN - AgriSA said it was extremely concerned about several aspects of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform's report.
The final report has been officially tabled and opened to public scrutiny after being set up by the president last year.
The organisation's Omri van Zyl said that they were particularly concerned about controversial recommendations, which included amending the Constitution and land ceilings.
He said that AgriSA did not support any policy or legislation that infringed on property rights or any other fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.
Van Zyl believed that if the recommendations contained in the report were implemented, food security for all South Africans would be compromised.
He said forced on-farm settlements and the consideration of a land tax were just two other controversial recommendations.
