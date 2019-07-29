AA predicts petrol price hike & diesel price drop for August
According to the latest figures, the AA forecasted that petrol would increase by about 12 cents a litre, and diesel would be down by 16 cents per litre.
JOHANNESBURG - Fuel prices for August were set for changes with predictions that the petrol price would go up and the diesel price would come down.
According to the latest figures, the Automobile Association (AA) forecasted that petrol would increase by about 12 cents a litre, and diesel would be down by 16 cents with illuminating paraffin going down by eight cents a litre.
CapeTalks' Pippa Hudson spoke to AA spokesperson Layton Beard on the changes.
"The decrease in diesel is quite significant because when the price of diesel goes up, then the input costs from the manufacturing and agricultural sector go up and they are passed on to consumers.
Listen to the audio below for more.
