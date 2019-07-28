Zimbabwe tourism minister charged with corruption worth $95 million
Prisca Mupfumira is the first senior government official to be interrogated by the newly formed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, which was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week after he promised tough action against graft.
HARARE - Zimbabwean Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira was charged in court on Friday with corruption involving $95 million from the state pension fund after questioning by the newly formed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
Mupfumira is the first senior government official to be interrogated by the commission, which was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week after he promised tough action against graft.
The prosecution laid out charges ranging from alleged abuse of state pension fund money to finance Mupfumira’s political campaigning to directing investments of up to $62 million into a bank against the advice of the pension fund’s risk committee.
Mupfumira is also accused of leaning on the pension fund to enter into property deals with the same bank worth $15.7 million.
The charges arose from Mupfumira’s tenure as labour minister between 2014 and 2018, when she oversaw the state pension fund.
“While some amounts have been identified, where they went to, there are other amounts which the police and officers at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission have failed to find. She has managed to hide that money very well,” prosecutor Michael Reza said in court.
Transparency International says Zimbabwe loses $1 billion to corruption every year.
Zimbabwe’s state pension fund, which has assets exceeding $1 billion, has often been targeted for looting by politicians and public officials, none of whom have been prosecuted until now.
The auditor general completed a forensic audit into the state pension fund in March. Opposition parliamentarians, who believe the report details extensive fraud, have been pushing for it to be released, but Labour Minister Sekai Nzenza says she is under no obligation to do so.
The new anti-graft body has, however, said the audit report forms the basis of one of 200 corruption cases it is currently pursuing.
Mupfumira will remain in custody, until a magistrate rules on Saturday on the prosecutors’ request to keep her in custody for 21 days while further investigations are carried out.
Elton Mangoma, an opposition official who was energy minister in 2011 under a power-sharing government, was the last sitting minister to be arrested, on graft charges relating to a fuel supply contract. He was later acquitted.
Popular in Africa
-
Sudan generals, protest leaders, meet rebel chiefs in S.Sudan
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into building
-
Snake chases lawmakers from Nigerian state parliament
-
Lesotho MP stabbed in home in suspected political attack
-
Bodies of 62 migrants retrieved off Libya coast: Red Crescent
-
As Ethiopia's 'Wall' comes down, exiles dream of going home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.