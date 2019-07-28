Zille joins Institute of Race Relations as senior fellow

She said she hoped to continue the battle of ideas outside of party politics.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille may have left politics but she had not simply taken to a life of retirement.

The veteran former politician joined the South African Institute of Race Relations as a senior fellow.

Zille will work as a writer and analyst for the organisation.

Zille urged the public to support the institute.

She said she hoped to continue the battle of ideas outside of party politics.

“We can build a prosperous, property-owning, free future for every South African.”