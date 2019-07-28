Vietnam seizes 125 kilos of rhino horn hidden in plaster
Authorities said it was not immediately clear which African country the shipment originated from.
HANOI - Fifty-five pieces of rhino horn were found encased in plaster at an airport in the Vietnamese capital, authorities said Sunday, as the country tries to crack down on sophisticated wildlife smuggling routes.
The communist state is both a consumption hub and popular transit point for the multibillion dollar trade in animal parts.
The 125 kilogram haul of rhino horn discovered at Hanoi's Noi Bai airport on Thursday was found after the carefully disguised shipment aroused suspicion.
Images of the bust show large rhino horns and smaller pieces sitting on a table and police using rods to break the casts apart.
"It took half a day to break them open," a security source told AFP.
It was not immediately clear which African country the shipment originated from.
The parts were found the same day police arrested a key wildlife trafficking suspect and two other men after seven frozen tiger carcasses were discovered in their vehicle in a parking lot.
The busts follow a record seizure in Singapore a week ago of nearly nine tonnes of ivory and a huge stash of pangolin scales destined for Vietnam.
Elephant tusks, pangolins, tiger parts and rhino horn are all sold on the black market in Vietnam, while the rest is smuggled on to China.
But rhino horn is especially prized, with one kilogram fetching up to $60,000.
It is in high demand in Vietnam where some believe that it can help cure diseases and hangovers when ground into powder.
Poachers in Africa have decimated wild rhino populations to meet demand despite the trade being banned globally in the 1970s.
Only about 29,000 rhinos survive in the wild, down from half a million at the beginning of the 20th century, according to conservationists.
Hanoi has long vowed to stem the flow of illegal wildlife criss-crossing its borders but experts say the black market persists thanks to weak law enforcement.
Popular in World
-
Johnson tells EU: ditch backstop or face no-deal Brexit
-
Springboks’ earn hard fought draw against All Blacks in Wellington
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
Climate records fall as Europe bakes in heatwave
-
Trump threatens French wine in digital tax retaliation
-
US Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.