Solidarity to embark on tax protest to squeeze corruption at SOEs

The union explained the action wasn’t a tax boycott but a host of legal instruments to call the state and tax plunderers to account.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union Solidarity said it would embark on what it termed a tax protest next week.

It's aimed at putting the squeeze on corruption at state-owned companies (SOEs).

The campaign would include a business rescue application for South African Airways. The union explained the action wasn’t a tax boycott but a host of legal instruments to call the state and tax plunderers to account.

Solidarity also wanted to take legal action against arms manufacturer Denel to force it to pay the unemployment insurance and tax contributions deducted from employees.