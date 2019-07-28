Solidarity to embark on tax protest to squeeze corruption at SOEs
The union explained the action wasn’t a tax boycott but a host of legal instruments to call the state and tax plunderers to account.
CAPE TOWN - Trade union Solidarity said it would embark on what it termed a tax protest next week.
It's aimed at putting the squeeze on corruption at state-owned companies (SOEs).
The campaign would include a business rescue application for South African Airways. The union explained the action wasn’t a tax boycott but a host of legal instruments to call the state and tax plunderers to account.
Solidarity also wanted to take legal action against arms manufacturer Denel to force it to pay the unemployment insurance and tax contributions deducted from employees.
Popular in Local
-
Holomisa: Ramaphosa affidavit a sign of panic
-
ANC veterans 'concerned' over statements made by Magashule
-
Julius Malema: We must never have a cosy relationship with white capital
-
Agriculture Dept releases final land reform report
-
Gordhan will go, no matter what - Malema
-
Springboks prove difficult to break down ahead of World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.