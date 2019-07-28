Msimang: Claims that Nyanda, Hanekom, Ramatlhodi were spies preposterous

Former President Jacob Zuma said that the three were apartheid agents while giving testimony at the state capture commission in July.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang described claims that ANC NEC members Siphiwe Nyanda, Derek Hanekom and Ngoako Ramatlhodi were apartheid spies as preposterous.

Shortly after that, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party would soon discuss Zuma's claims adding that they were serious and couldn’t be ignored.

Zuma told the Zondo commission that Nyanda had links to the apartheid intelligence.

The former president also named Ramatlhodi, saying he was recruited as an agent while studying in Lesotho.

Zuma also turned on Hanekom, saying he helped the Economic Freedom Fighters to oust him.

Msimang came out in defence of the three, saying Zuma couldn’t be taken seriously.

“It just shows you that you are dealing with a person who is behaving like a drowning person who is saying whatever it is that comes to his mind,” he said.

It was unclear whether the allegations were part of the agenda at the ANC NEC meeting that took place over the weekend in Irene.