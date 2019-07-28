Missing Northcliff baboon found in Krugersdorp

Claw flounder Cora Bailey spoke to eNCA on Sunday and said it had now been trapped and would be taken a wildlife rehab centre to be examined.

CAPE TOWN - The elusive Northcliff baboon that went missing two weeks ago had been finally found.

Animal welfare organisation Claw said the primate was found in Krugersdorp earlier on Sunday.

Claw flounder Cora Bailey spoke to eNCA on Sunday and said it had now been trapped and would be taken a wildlife rehab centre to be examined.

“He covered quite a distance. What is incredibly sad is that this animal should really just been left alone… he would have just been on his way to find another troop.”