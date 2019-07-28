Manenberg girl (16) wounded in gang-related shooting

The 16-year-old was wounded in the leg in a gang-related shooting on Saturday while she was in a shop.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another youth has been shot in Cape Town.

“It’s really going crazy. It’s not only in Manenberg. I mean, why should that child not be safe?” said community activist Roegshanda Pascoe.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was hurt in a shooting in Mitchells Plain on Saturday morning.

And in Lavender Hill three people were also wounded in a gun battle.

Last week Belhar high school students marched to their local police station to demand better police visibility and an end to crime in schools

The above attacks happened despite the deployment just over a week ago of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to Cape Town communities to address the scourge of gang violence.