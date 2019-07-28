Man arrested for attempted murder in Westbury

Police said they heard gunshots in the area in the early hours of Saturday and when they checked, they found a man who'd been shot and wounded.

JOHANNESBURG - A man was arrested for attempted murder in Westbury on Sunday.

It's not clear whether this was linked to gang fights that had been ongoing in the area for years.

Police said they heard gunshots in the area in the early hours of Sunday and when they checked, they found a man who'd been shot and wounded.

The police's Kay Makhubele said the victim was still recovering in hospital.

“…The police went back to where he was shot and the suspect was identified, arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is going to appear before the Sophiatown Magistrates Court.”