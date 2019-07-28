Man arrested for attempted murder in Westbury
Police said they heard gunshots in the area in the early hours of Saturday and when they checked, they found a man who'd been shot and wounded.
JOHANNESBURG - A man was arrested for attempted murder in Westbury on Sunday.
It's not clear whether this was linked to gang fights that had been ongoing in the area for years.
Police said they heard gunshots in the area in the early hours of Sunday and when they checked, they found a man who'd been shot and wounded.
The police's Kay Makhubele said the victim was still recovering in hospital.
“…The police went back to where he was shot and the suspect was identified, arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is going to appear before the Sophiatown Magistrates Court.”
Popular in Local
-
10 shot in gang-riddled areas in CT despite SANDF deployment
-
ANC veterans 'concerned' over statements made by Magashule
-
Suspected robbers trapped by mall employee in safe
-
Holomisa: Ramaphosa affidavit a sign of panic
-
Missing Northcliff baboon found in Krugersdorp
-
Msimang: Claims that Nyanda, Hanekom, Ramatlhodi were spies preposterous
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.