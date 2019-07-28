Lions steal the show at Newlands

The Lions came from behind to claim the win against Western Province despite being outscored by four tries.

CAPE TOWN - Western Province went down 28-30 to the Golden Lions in a Currie Cup clash at Newlands Stadium on Saturday.

Province's first try saw hooker Scarra Ntubeni peel off the back to dive in the corner.

He added a second just before half time.

The Lions opened their scoring in the second stanza after a penalty from Shaun Reynolds.