Land reform advisory panel: SA requires clarity on implications of policy change

It said people were more worried about land grabs becoming the order of the day in the absence of a clear policy.

FILE. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The presidential advisory panel on land reform on Sunday said most people were not opposed to policy change on land but were seeking clarity on the implications.

The panel made the comments on Sunday during the release of its report on land reform.

It said people were more worried about land grabs becoming the order of the day in the absence of a clear policy.

Panel chairperson Vuyo Mahlati said they consulted extensively on the subject.

“From the responses that we got from consultation, we basically understood that what South Africa requires is clarity as far as policy is concerned. And secondly, what South Africa requires is commitment by government, in particular, of the fact that land grabs are not going to be the order of the day.”

