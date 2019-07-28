Land reform advisory panel: SA requires clarity on implications of policy change
It said people were more worried about land grabs becoming the order of the day in the absence of a clear policy.
JOHANNESBURG - The presidential advisory panel on land reform on Sunday said most people were not opposed to policy change on land but were seeking clarity on the implications.
The panel made the comments on Sunday during the release of its report on land reform.
It said people were more worried about land grabs becoming the order of the day in the absence of a clear policy.
Panel chairperson Vuyo Mahlati said they consulted extensively on the subject.
“From the responses that we got from consultation, we basically understood that what South Africa requires is clarity as far as policy is concerned. And secondly, what South Africa requires is commitment by government, in particular, of the fact that land grabs are not going to be the order of the day.”
Popular in Local
-
10 shot in gang-riddled areas in CT despite SANDF deployment
-
ANC veterans 'concerned' over statements made by Magashule
-
Suspected robbers trapped by mall employee in safe
-
Holomisa: Ramaphosa affidavit a sign of panic
-
Missing Northcliff baboon found in Krugersdorp
-
Msimang: Claims that Nyanda, Hanekom, Ramatlhodi were spies preposterous
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.