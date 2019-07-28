Julius Malema: We must never have a cosy relationship with white capital
Speaking at the party’s sixth birthday celebrations, Julius Malema said businessman Johann Rupert controlled the President and several Cabinet ministers.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema called on his party leaders not to associate themselves with businessman Johann Rupert.
Malema was speaking at the party’s sixth birthday celebration at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
He has described Rupert - one of the continent's wealthiest men - as the head of white monopoly capital who must never be allowed to infiltrate the red berets.
Malema said Rupert controlled the President and several Cabinet ministers.
“Rupert must never be allowed to infiltrate the EFF. Leaders of the EFF must never have a cosy relationship with white capital.”
eff official account - live via https://t.co/j8gi45nu8f https://t.co/zbv2wzwjiq— economic freedom fighters (@effsouthafrica) july 27, 2019
Malema also reiterated that Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan would go no matter what.
He said once his party pronounced on the fate of an individual, it would follow up until its word was fulfilled.
He said when they told former President Jacob Zuma and several ministers they would fall, many didn't believe them.
“Pravin will go the same way the EFF said Trollip in PE will go. The same way we said Malusi Gigaba will go, the same way we said Nhlanhla Nene will go.”
