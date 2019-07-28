Holomisa: Ramaphosa affidavit a sign of panic

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is feeling the pressure. Only a few days ago he said he would leave everything to the courts of the land.”

JOHANNESBURG - UDM leader Bantu Holomisa believes that the move by President Cyril Ramaphosa to make his affidavit with regard to his relationships with the Guptas and Bosasa public shows how is panicking.

State capture commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced on Friday that Ramaphosa agreed to make his statement available to the public.

Zondo said several months ago, he informed the president that he would need statements from other previous and current senior government officials who were mentioned in the inquiry.

Zondo announced on Friday that Ramaphosa had submitted his evidence to the inquiry earlier this month.

He also said he informed the President that he would need affidavits from previous and current Cabinet ministers on whether they had any relations with the controversial Gupta family or Bosasa.

Zondo further said that the President had informed him that should he be called to testify, he would make himself available.

But Holomisa said Ramaphosa's latest move displayed panic.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is feeling the pressure. Only a few days ago he said he would leave everything to the courts of the land.”

Meanwhile, political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Ramaphosa's move was wise in many ways.

“I think it is important in terms of the credibility test he needs to go forward with as well as the trust element as because he is willing now to go on record.”

Zondo also said Ramaphosa undertook to encourage others to also make submissions.

