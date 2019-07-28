Fritz: We need greater integration between SAPS, anti-crime bodies to curb crime
Despite the military being deployed to crime-stricken communities, Fritz said addressing other social ills must also be prioritised.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz called for greater integration between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other crime-fighting bodies.
Fritz said this would assist in preventing crime from cropping up in other areas.
Anti-crime blitzes could lead to criminal networks moving their operations to other neighbourhoods.
“What we have asked also is for a proper lockdown of areas; wipeout every gun that you find. Find the guilty ones and arrest them and put them away in prison.”
