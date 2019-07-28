Anti-gang intervention unit reports success in PE

Recent arrests form part of Anti-Gang Unit crime-busting operations in the Eastern Cape city’s northern areas.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police say they've arrested four murder suspects since the beginning of the month.

Five suspects were also apprehended for attempted murder and nine suspects for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

These arrests form part of Anti-Gang Intervention Unit crime-busting operations in the Eastern Cape city’s northern areas.

Police have also recovered 24 firearms and more than 200 rounds of ammunition since targeted police efforts in the area kicked off.



“Our operational efforts and the close partnership that has been fostered within the communities has created a joint venture to eradicate crime.

“We once again call on the residents to stand united and support our efforts in combating the common enemy, which is crime, and to commit to the partnership,” said provincial SAPS spokesperson Priscilla Naidoo.