9 dead on Cape roads over the weekend
Six hundred and forty-nine motorists were tested for alcohol of which 39 were arrested.
CAPE TOWN - Nine people died on Cape roads since the start of the weekend.
Of the deceased, eight were pedestrians while one was the passenger of a vehicle in Jamestown.
Six hundred and forty-nine motorists were tested for alcohol of which 39 were arrested.
The highest reading recorded was in Knysna in the Southern Cape where a driver was six times over the legal limit.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said seven other traffic-related arrests were made.
“We arrested one driver for reckless driving and negligence and one driver was arrested for bribery and for also being in possession of stolen copper cables Worcester. The total number of fines we’ve issued was R312,600.”
Popular in Local
-
Suspected robbers trapped by mall employee in safe
-
Agriculture Dept releases final land reform report
-
Msimang: Claims that Nyanda, Hanekom, Ramatlhodi were spies preposterous
-
ANC veterans 'concerned' over statements made by Magashule
-
Solidarity to embark on tax protest to squeeze corruption at SOEs
-
Julius Malema: We must never have a cosy relationship with white capital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.