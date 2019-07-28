9 dead on Cape roads over the weekend

Six hundred and forty-nine motorists were tested for alcohol of which 39 were arrested.

CAPE TOWN - Nine people died on Cape roads since the start of the weekend.

Of the deceased, eight were pedestrians while one was the passenger of a vehicle in Jamestown.

Six hundred and forty-nine motorists were tested for alcohol of which 39 were arrested.

The highest reading recorded was in Knysna in the Southern Cape where a driver was six times over the legal limit.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said seven other traffic-related arrests were made.

“We arrested one driver for reckless driving and negligence and one driver was arrested for bribery and for also being in possession of stolen copper cables Worcester. The total number of fines we’ve issued was R312,600.”