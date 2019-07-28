2 arrested for cable theft worth R100k in Alex
The City of Johannesburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) acted on a tip-off about stolen copper cables on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people were arrested in Alexandra for cable theft worth R100,000.
The pair was expected to appear before the Alexandra Magistrates Court soon.
The apprehension of the suspects was the result of a joint effort by the GFIS team and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).
The city said provincial and local government must step in and ensure that the South African Police Service worked with JPMD to clamp down on copper cable syndicates.
The city's Lucky Sindane said: “Last night [Saturday] we received a tip-off that two suspects keeping stolen copper cables in a certain scrapyard in Alexandra. Our team went there, searched the property and found two bags of copper cable valued at R100,000.”
