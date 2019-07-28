10 shot in gang-riddled areas in CT despite SANDF deployment
Of the 10, two were killed and two others were children aged six and 16-years-old.
Cape town - Ten people have been shot in gang-infested suburbs across the Cape over the weekend.
Five of victims were from Mitchells Plain while the other incidents occurred in Manenberg, Elsies River and Lavender Hill.
No arrests had been made in any of the cases.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed in Cape Town more than a week ago to help police curb these types of incidents.
Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe said: "It really is going crazy. It's not only Manenberg. I mean what did that child ever do to anybody, why should he not be safe even in front of his home?"
WATCH: A week later, SANDF finally deployed to Cape Town streets
