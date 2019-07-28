10 shot in gang-riddled areas in CT despite SANDF deployment

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

10 shot in gang-riddled areas in CT despite SANDF deployment

Of the 10, two were killed and two others were children aged six and 16-years-old.

SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hot-spots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hot-spots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
59 minutes ago

Cape town - Ten people have been shot in gang-infested suburbs across the Cape over the weekend.

Of the 10, two were killed and two others were children aged six and 16-years-old.

Five of victims were from Mitchells Plain while the other incidents occurred in Manenberg, Elsies River and Lavender Hill.

No arrests had been made in any of the cases.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed in Cape Town more than a week ago to help police curb these types of incidents.

Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe said: "It really is going crazy. It's not only Manenberg. I mean what did that child ever do to anybody, why should he not be safe even in front of his home?"

WATCH: A week later, SANDF finally deployed to Cape Town streets

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA