Ukraine tourist fatally stabbed in Hout Bay

CAPE TOWN - A Ukrainian tourist has been stabbed to death during a robbery in Hout Bay.

The 44-year-old man was walking in the area's Table Mountain National Park when he was ambushed by his attackers earlier on Saturday.

Police said three suspects fled the scene with his backpack containing his personal belongings.

Neighbourhood watch members apprehended a 25-year-old suspect, who was in possession of the deceased's stolen items.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Andrè Traut said: "..This suspect is due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on Monday on a charge of murder and robbery..."