Ukraine tourist fatally stabbed in Hout Bay
The 44-year-old man was walking in the area's Table Mountain National Park when he was ambushed by his attackers earlier on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - A Ukrainian tourist has been stabbed to death during a robbery in Hout Bay.
Police said three suspects fled the scene with his backpack containing his personal belongings.
Neighbourhood watch members apprehended a 25-year-old suspect, who was in possession of the deceased's stolen items.
Western Cape police spokesperson, Andrè Traut said: "..This suspect is due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on Monday on a charge of murder and robbery..."
