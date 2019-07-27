Trains around SA now fully operational after strike

JOHANNESBURG – Train services around the country will be fully operational from today.

Rail employees affiliated to the Federation of Trade Unions and the United National Transport Union went on strike yesterday over safety concerns and the state of the rail system.

Both unions demanded a healthy and safe working environment for their members.

While Prasa said yesterday’s strike did not have a major impact on services, in Gauteng, Metrorail was forced to operate on a Sunday schedule which meant less trains were available.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said, “Some of the unions were not on strike hence we could use the Sunday schedule.”