Thousands of EFF supporters to celebrate party’s 6th birthday in Mpumalanga

Malema and several party leaders arrived in Mpumalanga earlier this week - where they engaged communities and met local chief Mandlenkosi Mlambo.

Economic Freedom Fighters supporters at the Orlando Stadium for the party's Tshela Thupa Rally. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Economic Freedom Fighters supporters at the Orlando Stadium for the party’s Tshela Thupa Rally. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters will descend on the Kanyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga today to celebrate the red berets' 6th birthday.

The party - now the third biggest in Parliament - was formed in 2013 by leader Julius Malema - after his fallout with the ANC.

Malema along with several other party leaders arrived in the province earlier this week - where they engaged communities and met local chief Mandlenkosi Mlambo.

EFF deputy secretary general Hlengiwe Mkhalipi said, “I don’t think we had big challenges. When EFF was born in 2013 there was no hope in South Africa.”

