Springboks’ earn hard fought draw against All Blacks in Wellington
The Boks had one last throw of the dice though with Herschel Jantjies coming off the bench to score a try in the last 2 minutes of the game.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa and New Zealand renewed their long-standing rivalry as the old foes did battle in Wellington on Saturday in the Rugby Championship.
The Springboks were going in search of another famous win in the land of the long white cloud after their 2-point victory over the All Blacks at the same venue last year.
The visitors got off to a good start, putting the All Blacks defense under pressure and forcing a penalty in the opening 5 minutes.
Handre Pollard stepped up to slot home.
Moments later and the Boks forced another penalty, which Pollard converted again.
South Africa with a 6-0 lead inside 10 minutes.
The All Blacks were uncharacteristically devoid of ideas on attack with the Springboks showing good organisation on defense.
Beauden Barrett had the chance to narrow the gap midway through the first half but missed his penalty.
The All Blacks would eventually string something together on attack with Barrett showing a clean pair of heels to speed away from the Boks defense and offload to Jack Goodhue who had a straight forward sprint to the line.
A cagey first half seeing the All Blacks take a 7-6 lead into the break.
It was a tight start to the second half with neither side giving too much away.
The All Blacks showed more intent than the Boks and won a penalty after 48 minutes.
Barrett was on target as New Zealand extended their lead to 10-6.
The Springboks were dogged on defense as the hosts started to dominate possession and territory, but missed the chance to extend their lead with Barrett missing his second penalty attempt of the game.
After a rare visit into the All Blacks half, South Africa won a penalty with Pollard making no mistake.
Moments later and Richie Mo’unga took over the kicking duties from Barrett and slotted over his first penalty of the game to restore the 4-point lead heading into the last 10 minutes.
Mo’unga would convert his second penalty of the game to extend the All Blacks lead to 7 points heading into the final 5 minutes.
South Africa had one last throw of the dice though with Herschel Jantjies coming off the bench to score a try in the last 2 minutes of the game, following a good chip kick from Cheslin Kolbe.
The TMO did have to check for a possible knock om just to add to the tension.
The try would eventually be awarded as Pollard had the chance to level the scores with the final act of the game.
Pollard kept his cool to slot the conversion and earn the Boks a hard fought 16-16 draw.
#NZLvRSA Pollard converts as the final whistle blows!— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 27, 2019
NZL 16-16 RSA at full time.
Popular in World
-
US Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall
-
Trump threatens French wine in digital tax retaliation
-
Climate records fall as Europe bakes in heatwave
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
Europe's record heatwave threatens Greenland ice sheet
-
Swedish politicians slam Trump for A$AP Rocky 'interference'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.