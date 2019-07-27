Springboks’ earn hard fought draw against All Blacks in Wellington

The Boks had one last throw of the dice though with Herschel Jantjies coming off the bench to score a try in the last 2 minutes of the game.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa and New Zealand renewed their long-standing rivalry as the old foes did battle in Wellington on Saturday in the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks were going in search of another famous win in the land of the long white cloud after their 2-point victory over the All Blacks at the same venue last year.

The visitors got off to a good start, putting the All Blacks defense under pressure and forcing a penalty in the opening 5 minutes.

Handre Pollard stepped up to slot home.

Moments later and the Boks forced another penalty, which Pollard converted again.

South Africa with a 6-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

The All Blacks were uncharacteristically devoid of ideas on attack with the Springboks showing good organisation on defense.

Beauden Barrett had the chance to narrow the gap midway through the first half but missed his penalty.

The All Blacks would eventually string something together on attack with Barrett showing a clean pair of heels to speed away from the Boks defense and offload to Jack Goodhue who had a straight forward sprint to the line.

A cagey first half seeing the All Blacks take a 7-6 lead into the break.

It was a tight start to the second half with neither side giving too much away.

The All Blacks showed more intent than the Boks and won a penalty after 48 minutes.

Barrett was on target as New Zealand extended their lead to 10-6.

The Springboks were dogged on defense as the hosts started to dominate possession and territory, but missed the chance to extend their lead with Barrett missing his second penalty attempt of the game.

After a rare visit into the All Blacks half, South Africa won a penalty with Pollard making no mistake.

Moments later and Richie Mo’unga took over the kicking duties from Barrett and slotted over his first penalty of the game to restore the 4-point lead heading into the last 10 minutes.

Mo’unga would convert his second penalty of the game to extend the All Blacks lead to 7 points heading into the final 5 minutes.

South Africa had one last throw of the dice though with Herschel Jantjies coming off the bench to score a try in the last 2 minutes of the game, following a good chip kick from Cheslin Kolbe.

The TMO did have to check for a possible knock om just to add to the tension.

The try would eventually be awarded as Pollard had the chance to level the scores with the final act of the game.

Pollard kept his cool to slot the conversion and earn the Boks a hard fought 16-16 draw.