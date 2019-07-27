SAHRC wants Maile to apologise for his conduct at Alex inquiry

There was a heated debate between panel Chair Buang Jones and Maile earlier this week at the Alex inquiry after Jones repeated some questions that were initially asked by the panel.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission of inquiry investigating problems in Alexandra has expressed disappointment over what it calls the conduct of Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile.

The inquiry was investigating various issues in Alexandra, including housing.

It all started when panel Jones warned Maile that he was in breach of the Constitution.

“Your last statements are not respecting the dignity of these proceedings. So, retract the last statements that you made.”

However, Maile maintained that he was not misbehaving and refused to apologise.

“Don’t treat me like a small boy. The Human Rights Commission is not God, it’s a Chapter 9 Institution.”

Now Jones wants Maile to apologise: “I will relay my concerns to my principals. We hope that in due course that the MEC will reconsider his position for undermining the Chapter 9 Institution.”

With the conclusion of the public inquiry, the commission will now call implicated individuals for closed-door sessions.