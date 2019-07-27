View all in Latest
Ramaphosa insists he only exchanged pleasantries with the Guptas

In his affidavit, Ramaphosa set out details of his brief encounters with the Gupta brothers and possible interactions with Bosasa officials.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn in as an MP in Parliament on 22 May. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn in as an MP in Parliament on 22 May. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said besides the Guptas meeting the ANC leadership at Luthuli House in 2016, his other interactions with the brothers were nothing more than basic greetings and pleasantries.

The president made the submission in an affidavit he filed with the State Capture Commission of Inquiry after a request by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Ramaphosa further said he had no recollection of meaningful interactions with Bosasa directors or officials.

In the six-page affidavit, he set out details of his brief encounters with the Gupta brothers as well as possible interactions with Bosasa officials through his previous business dealings.

There is no concession related untoward behaviour nor any suggestion that the interactions were suspicious.

While Ramaphosa committed to appearing at the commission, Zondo said he would call others to testify too.

“I intend that certain leaders who are important in the country should appear before the commission and give evidence around various matters.”

Zondo said ANC leaders will be among those called to submit evidence.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

