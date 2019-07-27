Ramaphosa insists he only exchanged pleasantries with the Guptas

In his affidavit, Ramaphosa set out details of his brief encounters with the Gupta brothers and possible interactions with Bosasa officials.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said besides the Guptas meeting the ANC leadership at Luthuli House in 2016, his other interactions with the brothers were nothing more than basic greetings and pleasantries.

The president made the submission in an affidavit he filed with the State Capture Commission of Inquiry after a request by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

#StateCaptureInquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an affidavit dealing with whether he has any relationship with the Guptas and their associates and Bosasa and the company’s associates. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2019

Ramaphosa further said he had no recollection of meaningful interactions with Bosasa directors or officials.

In the six-page affidavit, he set out details of his brief encounters with the Gupta brothers as well as possible interactions with Bosasa officials through his previous business dealings.

#StateCaptureInquiry Zondo says Ramaphosa has given the undertaking tat he will testify at the commission when Zondo asks him to. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2019

There is no concession related untoward behaviour nor any suggestion that the interactions were suspicious.

While Ramaphosa committed to appearing at the commission, Zondo said he would call others to testify too.

“I intend that certain leaders who are important in the country should appear before the commission and give evidence around various matters.”

Zondo said ANC leaders will be among those called to submit evidence.

