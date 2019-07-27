Powerball results: Friday 26 July 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 26 July 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 19, 4, 48, 17, 43 PB: 7

PowerBall Plus results: 40, 38, 8, 48, 49 PB: 8

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.