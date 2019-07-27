On form Pirates delivers clinical victory at Carling Cup

Pirates broke the deadlock early through Augustine Mulenga's finish after Thembinkosi Lorch's effort had been blocked.

SOWETO - Orlando Pirates delivered a convincing 2-0 victory over Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the eighth edition of the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi's new signing Lazarus Kambole had a clear chance to score in the 23rd minute but his efforts went over the bar.

In the 30th minute, Pirates doubled their lead as Lorch's curler found the back of the net.

In the second half, Pirates continued where they left off in the first 45 minutes with a sterling performance.

Chiefs were hoping to welcome their new recruits with a win in turf yard but the first half goals spoiled the mood.

The Sea Robbers went on to hold onto their lead sealing the Absa Premiership curtain-raiser game.