Motorists advised to avoid Soweto Highway due to Chiefs, Pirates derby

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg motorists on Saturday were advised to avoid the Soweto Highway between N1 and Booysens until 5 pm.

This was a result of a soccer match at the FNB Stadium between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The Johannesburg Metro Police's Wayne Minnaar said: "Motorists are advised to use Main Reef Road or the N12 as alternative routes to travel to and from Soweto."