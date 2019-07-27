Motorists advised to avoid Soweto Highway due to Chiefs, Pirates derby

SAHRC wants Maile to apologise for his conduct at Alex inquiry
This was a result of a soccer match at the FNB Stadium between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg motorists on Saturday were advised to avoid the Soweto Highway between N1 and Booysens until 5 pm.
The Johannesburg Metro Police's Wayne Minnaar said: "Motorists are advised to use Main Reef Road or the N12 as alternative routes to travel to and from Soweto."
