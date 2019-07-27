View all in Latest
Malema: ‘Mpumalanga is governed by the rotten ANC’

“Mpumalanga produced a rotten deputy president called DD Mabuza. It is in this province where schools are collapsing. It is in this province where children are still falling in pit toilets," Malema said.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the party’s sixth birthday celebration at Kanyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday 27 July 2019. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
Mihlali Ntsabo 9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Saturday said Mpumalanga was the most corrupt province yet, there hasn’t been a successful case against any politician.

Malema was speaking at the party’s sixth birthday celebration at Kanyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga.

“We are in a province where people are killed for tenders and no one is arrested. It is in this province where there is no single successful court case against a politician and yet MP is the most corrupt province,” Malema said.

The party - now the third biggest in Parliament - was formed in 2013 by Malema after his fallout with the African National Congress.

Malema said the province was governed by a “rotten party” called the ANC.

“Mpumalanga produced a rotten deputy president called DD Mabuza. It is in this province where schools are collapsing. It is in this province where children are still falling in pit toilets.”

Malema also claimed that it was only those who supported Mabuza stood a better chance at getting opportunities.

