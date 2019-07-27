Malema: ‘Mpumalanga is governed by the rotten ANC’
“Mpumalanga produced a rotten deputy president called DD Mabuza. It is in this province where schools are collapsing. It is in this province where children are still falling in pit toilets," Malema said.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Saturday said Mpumalanga was the most corrupt province yet, there hasn’t been a successful case against any politician.
Malema was speaking at the party’s sixth birthday celebration at Kanyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga.
“We are in a province where people are killed for tenders and no one is arrested. It is in this province where there is no single successful court case against a politician and yet MP is the most corrupt province,” Malema said.
The party - now the third biggest in Parliament - was formed in 2013 by Malema after his fallout with the African National Congress.
Malema said the province was governed by a “rotten party” called the ANC.
“Mpumalanga produced a rotten deputy president called DD Mabuza. It is in this province where schools are collapsing. It is in this province where children are still falling in pit toilets.”
Malema also claimed that it was only those who supported Mabuza stood a better chance at getting opportunities.
Popular in Local
-
Thousands of EFF supporters to celebrate party’s 6th birthday in Mpumalanga
-
SAHRC wants Maile to apologise for his conduct at Alex inquiry
-
Dagga worth over R3m seized in Calvinia
-
Ramaphosa insists he only exchanged pleasantries with the Guptas
-
Sanef condemns intimidation against journalist Marianne Thamm
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It's clear Mkhwebane is unfit for office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.