Kylie Jenner unfollows Jordyn Woods on Instagram

The 21-year-old make-up mogul has taken the decision to distance herself from her one-time best friend after a video emerged of Jordyn dancing with James Harden, Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend.

LONDON - Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has unfollowed Jordyn Woods on Instagram.

Kylie has as many as 141.6 million followers on the photo-sharing page but only follows 123 people.

Although Kylie has not publicly revealed her reasons for unfollowing Jordyn on Instagram, it seems to be a reaction to the video of Jordyn and James, which has been widely shared across the internet.

Jordyn, 21, was also caught kissing Tristan Thompson - who is the father of Khloe's 15-month-old True - in February, which led to a major fallout between her and members of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, a source claimed that Kylie was keeping her friends "very close" following her fallout with Jordyn.

The brunette beauty is said to be making sure she only surrounds herself with an "intimate circle" of friends, as she doesn't want to be hurt by her pals again.

The source said: "Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close. Kylie's friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn proved not to be.

"Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn's actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted."

Kylie's famous family have been a key support to the star, as they're believed to have been the ones to remind her that "loyalty and family are everything".

The insider added: "[Kylie's family] reminded her that loyalty and family are everything and once you cross those boundaries and hurt loved ones, it's hard to turn back.

"Her family and closest friends have definitely been there to support her through everything and her great family life and booming business is amazing right now."