Kya Sands residents call for better policing, vow to sleep at police station
Residents say there's been a number of violent crimes in their neighbourhood and police won't come when called upon because there were no usable roads in the settlement.
JOHANNESBURG - A group of angry residents from Kya Sands demonstrated overnight at the Douglasdale police station demanding better policing in their area.
Community leader Lizzy Mabena said the entire community will sleep at the police station if nothing is done.
“For their own safety, it is better that they sleep at the police station. If they sleep at the police station, they know that they are under the safety of the police. They cannot get raped, they cannot get mugged [and] their kids cannot get kidnapped.”
